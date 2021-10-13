Neil England Acquires 25,000 Shares of Augmentum Fintech PLC (LON:AUGM) Stock

Augmentum Fintech PLC (LON:AUGM) insider Neil England purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 144 ($1.88) per share, for a total transaction of £36,000 ($47,034.23).
AUGM stock opened at GBX 143 ($1.87) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 159.36 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 156.34. Augmentum Fintech PLC has a one year low of GBX 119.50 ($1.56) and a one year high of GBX 173.50 ($2.27).
About Augmentum Fintech
