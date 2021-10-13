Neil England Acquires 25,000 Shares of Augmentum Fintech PLC (LON:AUGM) Stock

Augmentum Fintech PLC (LON:AUGM) insider Neil England purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 144 ($1.88) per share, for a total transaction of £36,000 ($47,034.23).

AUGM stock opened at GBX 143 ($1.87) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 159.36 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 156.34. Augmentum Fintech PLC has a one year low of GBX 119.50 ($1.56) and a one year high of GBX 173.50 ($2.27).

About Augmentum Fintech

Augmentum Fintech PLC is a venture capital fund specializing in early and late stage investments. The firm does not invest in seed stage. The fund invest in unquoted fintech businesses which are high growth, with scalable opportunities, and have disruptive technologies in the banking, insurance and asset management sectors, including other cross-industry propositions.

