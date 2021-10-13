NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.21 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.21 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for NetApp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.19 and the highest is $1.25. NetApp posted earnings of $1.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, December 7th.

On average, analysts expect that NetApp will report full-year earnings of $4.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.90 to $5.07. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.20 to $5.88. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow NetApp.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. NetApp had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 151.60%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. NetApp’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NTAP. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of NetApp in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NetApp in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NetApp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.71.

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.48, for a total transaction of $397,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Carrie Palin sold 1,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total transaction of $165,658.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,367 shares of company stock worth $933,039 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetApp during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. AGF Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 97.2% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 489 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NetApp during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NetApp during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 170.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 503 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NetApp stock traded up $0.48 on Friday, hitting $90.72. 14,062 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,676,316. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. NetApp has a 12-month low of $41.90 and a 12-month high of $94.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.64. The company has a market cap of $20.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. NetApp’s payout ratio is currently 60.61%.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

