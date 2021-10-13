Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) PT Set at $590.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) has been given a $590.00 target price by The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 5.48% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on NFLX. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Netflix from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $570.00 to $595.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and set a $342.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on Netflix from $448.00 to $493.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $637.32.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded down $0.75 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $624.19. The company had a trading volume of 51,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,079,705. Netflix has a 52 week low of $463.41 and a 52 week high of $646.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $573.80 and its 200 day moving average is $536.24. The company has a market cap of $276.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.93, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Netflix will post 10.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total value of $479,040.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 69,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $43,566,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,927 shares of company stock worth $68,562,364 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 13.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,206,004 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $10,144,956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319,459 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,008,063 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,173,519,000 after buying an additional 850,245 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 3,827,433 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,996,619,000 after purchasing an additional 817,857 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in Netflix during the first quarter valued at $391,275,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Netflix by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,024,334 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,099,334,000 after purchasing an additional 505,072 shares during the period. 79.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

