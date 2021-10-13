Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $194.19 Million Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,883,714 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 222,610 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.30% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $194,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 9,053 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 254,535 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,362,000 after acquiring an additional 52,386 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,439,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 447,578 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,356,000 after acquiring an additional 20,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 366,508 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,959,000 after acquiring an additional 67,183 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

EW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.33.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total transaction of $3,715,257.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 233,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,600,555.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total value of $733,679.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 133,780 shares of company stock worth $15,239,515. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EW stock opened at $108.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.05. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $70.92 and a 12 month high of $123.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.08.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.69% and a return on equity of 29.73%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

See Also: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.