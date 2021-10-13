Neuberger Berman Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,512,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,443 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $177,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Vertiv by 172.2% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 95.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VRT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Vertiv from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Vertiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.43.

Shares of VRT opened at $21.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 74.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.01. Vertiv Holdings Co has a fifty-two week low of $16.65 and a fifty-two week high of $28.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 71.45%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

