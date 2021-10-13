Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 226,295 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,364,805 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 226,295 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $187,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. QS Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 32.3% during the second quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 370,775 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $20,816,000 after buying an additional 90,627 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 105.4% during the second quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 695,879 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $39,067,000 after buying an additional 357,124 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 29.5% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 13,416 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 3,057 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 313.0% during the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 3,073,513 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $172,547,000 after buying an additional 2,329,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,812,288 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $101,742,000 after buying an additional 65,319 shares during the last quarter. 62.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel stock opened at $52.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $211.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $68.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 billion. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. Research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.31 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group set a $73.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 16th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.65.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

