Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 2,484,550 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,150,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,484,550 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Pinterest worth $169,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Pinterest by 2.8% during the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Pinterest by 2.6% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Pinterest by 4.0% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 4.4% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 19.4% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. 64.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PINS opened at $51.41 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.96. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.67 and a 52 week high of $89.90. The stock has a market cap of $33.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 244.81 and a beta of 1.22.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.36. Pinterest had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 7.18%. The firm had revenue of $613.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.93 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PINS shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Pinterest from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Pinterest from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Pinterest in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Pinterest from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Pinterest in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.63.

In related news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 8,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total value of $455,414.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Evan Sharp sold 69,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.88, for a total value of $4,627,694.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,194 shares in the company, valued at $4,627,694.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 675,813 shares of company stock worth $40,612,341 over the last ninety days. 8.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

