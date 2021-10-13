New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Shares Gap Up to $2.16

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.16, but opened at $2.23. New Oriental Education & Technology Group shares last traded at $2.25, with a volume of 249,340 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EDU shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. DBS Vickers downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.70 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.45.

The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.47.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,826 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 3,059.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 5,384 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. 68.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile (NYSE:EDU)

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: K-12 AST, Test preparation, and Other Courses, Primary and Secondary School Education, Online Education, Content Development and Distribution, Pre-School Education, Overseas Study Consulting Services, and Study Tours.

