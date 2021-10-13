Newrange Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:NRGOF) Short Interest Up 2,162.5% in September

Newrange Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:NRGOF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, an increase of 2,162.5% from the September 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 171,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NRGOF opened at $0.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.10 and a 200-day moving average of $0.12. Newrange Gold has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.17.

Newrange Gold Company Profile

Newrange Gold Corp. engages in the identification, acquisition and exploration of precious metal and base metal projects. It operates the Pamlico, El Dovio, and Yarumalito projects. The company was founded by Nathan A. Tewalt and Robert G. Carrington on May 16, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

