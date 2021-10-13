Newrange Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:NRGOF) Short Interest Up 2,162.5% in September

Newrange Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:NRGOF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, an increase of 2,162.5% from the September 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 171,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of NRGOF opened at $0.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.10 and a 200-day moving average of $0.12. Newrange Gold has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.17.
Newrange Gold Company Profile
