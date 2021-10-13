News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) Shares Bought by PAX Financial Group LLC

PAX Financial Group LLC raised its stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) by 48.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,867 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,496 shares during the quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in News were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NWS. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in News by 5.2% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in News by 8.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in News by 0.8% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 125,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory increased its stake in News by 1.2% during the second quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 86,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in News during the first quarter worth about $25,000. 12.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NWS stock opened at $23.99 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.38. News Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.68 and a fifty-two week high of $26.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.84 and a beta of 1.59.

News (NASDAQ:NWS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. News had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 4.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th.

News Company Profile

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

