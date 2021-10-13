NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,352 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,188 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NexGen Energy were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in NexGen Energy during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NexGen Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of NexGen Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 6,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 18,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 4,968 shares during the last quarter. 18.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NXE opened at $5.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 41.31 and a current ratio of 41.31. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a 1 year low of $1.61 and a 1 year high of $6.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.15 and a beta of 2.10.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Analysts anticipate that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NXE shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of NexGen Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$6.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of NexGen Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of NexGen Energy from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of NexGen Energy from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NexGen Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.46.

NexGen Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties. Its uranium project portfolio includes Arrow, South Arrow, Harpoon, Rook I, IsoEnergy, and SW1 property. The company was founded by Leigh B. Curyer on March 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

