Next Century Growth Investors LLC Has $10.55 Million Holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB)

Next Century Growth Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 653,335 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,314 shares during the quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC owned 2.32% of Bridgewater Bancshares worth $10,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $173,000. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Bridgewater Bancshares news, COO Mary Jayne Crocker bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 141,117 shares in the company, valued at $3,527,925. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Mark E. Hokanson acquired 6,000 shares of Bridgewater Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 14,920 shares of company stock valued at $373,000. 20.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BWB stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.48. The company had a trading volume of 212 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,516. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $492.69 million, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.75. Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.92 and a fifty-two week high of $18.25.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 26.94%. The business had revenue of $27.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.04 million. On average, analysts expect that Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BWB shares. B. Riley cut their price objective on Bridgewater Bancshares from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bridgewater Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which provides retail and commercial loan and deposit services. It offers deposits, lending, professional services, and business services. The company was founded by Jerry J. Baack and Jeffrey D. Shellberg in 2005 and is headquartered in Bloomington, MN.

