Next Century Growth Investors LLC Has $8.43 Million Stake in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Next Century Growth Investors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,692 shares during the quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC’s holdings in LGI Homes were worth $8,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LGIH. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 51.4% in the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in LGI Homes by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 97,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,866,000 after buying an additional 8,131 shares during the period. Origin Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $988,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of LGI Homes during the second quarter worth $3,530,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Get LGI Homes alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LGIH shares. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.50.

Shares of NASDAQ LGIH traded up $1.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $141.15. 1,690 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,945. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 10.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.22. LGI Homes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.54 and a twelve month high of $188.00.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.99. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 35.38% and a net margin of 15.13%. The company had revenue of $791.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 17.75 EPS for the current year.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

Further Reading: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LGIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH).

Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.