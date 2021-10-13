Next Century Growth Investors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Next Century Growth Investors LLC reduced its position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,648 shares during the period. Next Century Growth Investors LLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $5,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FIVE. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 9,483 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Five Below by 3.4% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 206,424 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,715,000 after buying an additional 6,874 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Five Below by 102.5% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 205,158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,651,000 after acquiring an additional 103,824 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 229.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 42,990 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,309,000 after acquiring an additional 29,948 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $180.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,587. Five Below, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.59 and a 1-year high of $237.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $198.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.95. The firm has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.27.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $646.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.86 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 10.03%. Five Below’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on FIVE. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Five Below from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Five Below from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Five Below from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Five Below presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.65.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

