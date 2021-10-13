Next Century Growth Investors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN)

Next Century Growth Investors LLC lessened its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 597,873 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 75,539 shares during the quarter. Aspen Aerogels accounts for 1.4% of Next Century Growth Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Next Century Growth Investors LLC’s holdings in Aspen Aerogels were worth $17,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ASPN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 82.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,320 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,856,748 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,766,000 after buying an additional 55,774 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Aspen Aerogels in the 1st quarter worth about $1,818,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 66,321 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 9,441 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 382,455 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,779,000 after purchasing an additional 42,508 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

ASPN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.81 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Aspen Aerogels in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.23.

In related news, VP Kelley Conte sold 36,717 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total value of $1,569,651.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASPN stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $49.85. The company had a trading volume of 2,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,884. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.58 and a 200-day moving average of $30.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.87 and a beta of 1.50. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.28 and a 12-month high of $51.57.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $31.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.35 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 30.20% and a negative net margin of 24.17%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee on May 4, 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

