Next Century Growth Investors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Next Century Growth Investors LLC reduced its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 170,227 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 21,873 shares during the quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $6,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. Seeyond boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 14,547 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 7,086 shares during the period. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter worth $7,490,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 18.6% in the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 122,451 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $4,544,000 after purchasing an additional 19,240 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 12,366 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. 76.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $36.50 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays cut Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.44.

FCX stock traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.66. The company had a trading volume of 773,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,680,551. The stock has a market cap of $52.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 2.08. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.50 and a 52 week high of $46.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.78.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

