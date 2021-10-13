Next Century Growth Investors LLC Sells 66,642 Shares of Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)

Next Century Growth Investors LLC lowered its stake in Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 508,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,642 shares during the quarter. Silk Road Medical comprises approximately 1.9% of Next Century Growth Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Next Century Growth Investors LLC owned 1.47% of Silk Road Medical worth $24,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Silk Road Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 120.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 34.4% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 16.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 6.6% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 4,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

In other Silk Road Medical news, CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total value of $449,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $320,943.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,115 shares in the company, valued at $1,883,586.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 97,536 shares of company stock worth $5,221,542. 7.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SILK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Silk Road Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 1st. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Silk Road Medical in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Silk Road Medical from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silk Road Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

SILK traded down $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.79. 1,357 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,340. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.03 and a beta of 1.51. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a twelve month low of $43.11 and a twelve month high of $75.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 8.75 and a current ratio of 9.51.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $26.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.33 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 53.85% and a negative return on equity of 45.52%. Equities research analysts predict that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Silk Road Medical Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M. Chou and Michi Garrison on March 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

