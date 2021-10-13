NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NexTier Oilfield Solutions is an oilfield service company with a diverse set of well completion and production services. NexTier Oilfield Solutions, formerly known as Keane Group Inc., is based in Houston, United States. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NexTier Oilfield Solutions currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.01.

NEX stock opened at $4.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 3.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.63. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $5.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.22.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19). NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 27.68% and a negative return on equity of 47.57%. The company had revenue of $292.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.74 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.53) earnings per share. NexTier Oilfield Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Burns Lamphung Ngo sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.14, for a total value of $103,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,084. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 30.6% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 117,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 27,616 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the second quarter worth $69,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 6.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 152,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 8,630 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 1,241.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 226,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 209,487 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 23.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,866,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,885,000 after buying an additional 348,740 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services and Well Support Services.

