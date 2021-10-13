Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Upgraded at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on NRDBY. Pareto Securities initiated coverage on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. AlphaValue raised shares of Nordea Bank Abp to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Nordea Bank Abp to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from €9.50 ($11.18) to €10.00 ($11.76) in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Nordea Bank Abp to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from SEK 103 to SEK 108 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Nordea Bank Abp to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from SEK 105 to SEK 110 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.02.

Shares of OTCMKTS NRDBY opened at $12.13 on Monday. Nordea Bank Abp has a twelve month low of $7.24 and a twelve month high of $13.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. The company has a market capitalization of $49.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.29.

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. Nordea Bank Abp had a net margin of 35.41% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter.

About Nordea Bank Abp

Nordea Bank Abp provides various banking products and services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through Personal Banking, Business Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, and Asset and Wealth Management segments. The Personal Banking segment offers various financial services to household customers through internet and mobile banking, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices.

