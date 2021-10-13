Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Sets New 12-Month High at $8.09

Shares of Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.09 and last traded at $8.08, with a volume of 72851 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.92.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NHYDY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a report on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

Get Norsk Hydro ASA alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.74. The firm has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.59.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. Norsk Hydro ASA had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 7.56%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY)

Norsk Hydro ASA engages in producing and supplying alumina and primary aluminum. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite & Alumina; Primary Metal; Metal Markets; Rolled Products; Extruded Solutions; Energy; and Other Eliminations. The Bauxite & Alumina segment include bauxite mining activities, sourcing arrangements, and alumina commercial operations.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Norsk Hydro ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norsk Hydro ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.