Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Buys 128 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,479 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $1,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HUBS. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in HubSpot by 4,600.0% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 47 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in HubSpot by 44.2% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 111 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in HubSpot by 21.9% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 128 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

In other HubSpot news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.13, for a total value of $6,395,097.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 662,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,980,688.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $640.00, for a total value of $384,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,567 shares of company stock valued at $21,130,215 over the last 90 days. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HUBS stock opened at $758.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.64 billion, a PE ratio of -407.67 and a beta of 1.67. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $283.87 and a 1-year high of $814.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $675.22 and a 200 day moving average of $583.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $310.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.01 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.35% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. HubSpot’s quarterly revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HUBS. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $577.95 price target (down previously from $630.00) on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Truist upped their price target on HubSpot from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on HubSpot from $615.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Europe boosted their price objective on HubSpot from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on HubSpot from $655.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HubSpot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $666.32.

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

