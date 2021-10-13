Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Grows Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,237 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 101.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,724,623 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $644,543,000 after acquiring an additional 3,889,668 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,034,104 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,674,207,000 after acquiring an additional 3,435,147 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,302,902 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $819,795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009,016 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,939,059 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $495,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 455.2% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 836,517 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $60,673,000 after acquiring an additional 685,839 shares in the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EOG shares. Truist Securities increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $79.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded EOG Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Scotiabank lowered EOG Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered EOG Resources to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.57.

Shares of EOG stock opened at $90.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $52.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.17. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.22 and a fifty-two week high of $93.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.73.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 275.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.4125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.01%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.