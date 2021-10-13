Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Grows Stock Holdings in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA) by 25.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,109 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,277 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF were worth $1,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VSDA. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $265,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VSDA opened at $43.72 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.22. VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF has a 1 year low of $35.04 and a 1 year high of $46.31.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.069 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%.

