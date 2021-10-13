Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Purchases 27,918 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 92.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,918 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 151.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $233,000. Beck Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,190,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,964,000. 22.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

In related news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.48, for a total value of $14,356,379.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total value of $1,399,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,976,769 shares of company stock worth $143,305,887. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.11.

PLTR opened at $23.69 on Wednesday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.18 and a 1-year high of $45.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.74. The stock has a market cap of $46.27 billion and a PE ratio of -20.42.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $375.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.60 million. Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 20.55% and a negative net margin of 95.14%.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Article: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.