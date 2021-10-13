Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 2,250 Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. reduced its holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of United Airlines by 96.6% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 10,249 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the first quarter valued at approximately $945,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of United Airlines by 8.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 39,831 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of United Airlines by 151.2% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 270,352 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,555,000 after purchasing an additional 162,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Airlines by 22.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 265,763 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,292,000 after purchasing an additional 49,344 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.98% of the company’s stock.

Get United Airlines alerts:

In related news, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 3,760 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total value of $165,214.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Brett J. Hart sold 77,777 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $3,510,853.78. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 35,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,583,330.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UAL stock opened at $49.67 on Wednesday. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.16 and a 1-year high of $63.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.58.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported ($3.91) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.17) by $0.26. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 140.25% and a negative net margin of 37.89%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($9.31) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 270.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -11 earnings per share for the current year.

UAL has been the topic of several research reports. MKM Partners dropped their price target on United Airlines from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Argus lowered United Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on United Airlines from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on United Airlines from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.67.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL).

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.