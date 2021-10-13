Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 4,412 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,572 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 4,412 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Autodesk by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 403 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Autodesk by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 999 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its stake in Autodesk by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Autodesk by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,974 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in Autodesk by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,570 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $275.91 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $303.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $294.06. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $233.32 and a twelve month high of $344.39. The stock has a market cap of $60.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.69, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. Autodesk had a return on equity of 69.10% and a net margin of 32.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 262 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total transaction of $75,052.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 2,434 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.18, for a total value of $696,562.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,220 shares of company stock worth $9,941,402. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADSK. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Autodesk from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Autodesk from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target (down previously from $370.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $324.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.11.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

