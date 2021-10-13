NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,849,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 117,170 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.09% of NOW worth $93,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DNOW. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in NOW in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NOW in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in NOW in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in NOW in the 1st quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in NOW by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,242 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. 92.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on DNOW shares. Zacks Investment Research cut NOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NOW has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.85.

In other NOW news, CEO David A. Cherechinsky bought 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.44 per share, with a total value of $104,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,829,317.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DNOW stock opened at $8.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.70. NOW Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.03 and a 1 year high of $11.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $978.45 million, a P/E ratio of -12.46 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.22.

About NOW

NOW, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.

