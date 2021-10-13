Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.039 per share on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has decreased its dividend by 49.2% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE NUW opened at $16.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.98. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has a 52 week low of $15.63 and a 52 week high of $17.77.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,143 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,109 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund were worth $2,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in the securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

