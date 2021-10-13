Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JEMD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JEMD) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 2,900.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 3,056 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 3,206 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 9,143 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $90,000.

NYSE JEMD opened at $7.92 on Wednesday. Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund has a 12 month low of $6.89 and a 12 month high of $8.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0305 per share. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

About Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund

Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund seeks to provide a high level of current income and return the original $9.85 net asset value per common share on or about 1 Dec 2022.*

The Fund invests at least 80% of its Managed Assets in emerging market debt securities and may invest without limit in investment grade securities and securities rated below investment grade.

