Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:NEV)

Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NEV) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.056 per share on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund has raised its dividend payment by 15.0% over the last three years.

Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund stock opened at $15.64 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.66. Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund has a 52 week low of $14.15 and a 52 week high of $17.65.

Nuveen Enhanced Municipal Value Fund is a closed-end investment fund which, provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax and to enhance portfolio value and total return. Its secondary objective is to enhance portfolio value and total return. The fund invests in municipal securities that are exempt from federal income taxes.

