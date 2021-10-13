Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) to Issue $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.056 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 9.7% over the last three years.

NYSE:NQP opened at $14.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.05 and its 200-day moving average is $14.90. Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $13.34 and a 52-week high of $15.77.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 281,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,405 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.75% of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund worth $4,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 13.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

