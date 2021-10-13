Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) to Issue $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.056 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.
Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 9.7% over the last three years.
NYSE:NQP opened at $14.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.05 and its 200-day moving average is $14.90. Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $13.34 and a 52-week high of $15.77.
About Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund
Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.
