Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:JSD)

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.086 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 25.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund stock opened at $15.05 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.63. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $11.82 and a 52-week high of $15.50.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) by 339.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,646 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,134 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is a fund launched and managed by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, Inc and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is domiciled in United States.

