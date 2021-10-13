Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:JSD)

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.086 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.
Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 25.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.
Shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund stock opened at $15.05 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.63. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $11.82 and a 52-week high of $15.50.
Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is a fund launched and managed by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, Inc and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is domiciled in United States.
