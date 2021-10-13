Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:OASMY) Short Interest Down 87.5% in September

Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:OASMY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 87.5% from the September 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of OASMY remained flat at $$0.74 during trading on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.03. Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB has a 52 week low of $0.74 and a 52 week high of $1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.85 million, a PE ratio of -12.25 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.94.
Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) Company Profile
