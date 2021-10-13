Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:OASMY) Short Interest Down 87.5% in September

Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:OASMY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 87.5% from the September 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OASMY remained flat at $$0.74 during trading on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.03. Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB has a 52 week low of $0.74 and a 52 week high of $1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.85 million, a PE ratio of -12.25 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Get Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) alerts:

Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) Company Profile

Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB engages in the research and development of drugs. It formulates pharmaceutical products for ovarian and breast cancer for humans and cancer for animals. The company was founded by Julian Aleksov and Bo Cederstrand on April 15, 1988 and is headquartered in Uppsala, Sweden.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.