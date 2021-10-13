Ocular Therapeutix Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:OCUL)

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 10,212 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,164% compared to the typical daily volume of 808 call options.

Shares of OCUL stock opened at $12.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 10.05 and a quick ratio of 10.00. The company has a market capitalization of $924.36 million, a P/E ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 2.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.13. Ocular Therapeutix has a one year low of $9.11 and a one year high of $24.30.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 318.77% and a negative return on equity of 51.58%. The business had revenue of $11.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.70 million. On average, research analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OCUL. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.83.

In other Ocular Therapeutix news, CEO Antony C. Mattessich bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.89 per share, for a total transaction of $49,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,681. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCUL. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 91.2% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 203.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 13.9% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. JS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the first quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the first quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

