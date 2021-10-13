Oil Search Limited (OTCMKTS:OISHY) Short Interest Update

Oil Search Limited (OTCMKTS:OISHY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 84.8% from the September 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

OISHY stock remained flat at $$17.51 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 148 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,378. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.75. Oil Search has a twelve month low of $9.04 and a twelve month high of $17.51.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Oil Search in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.30 price objective on the stock.

Oil Search Ltd. engages in the business of oil and gas exploration. It operates through the following segments: PNG Business Unit, Alaska Business Unit and Centre. The PNG Business Unit segment engages in the development, production and sale of liquefied natural gas, crude oil, condensate, naphtha and other refined products.

