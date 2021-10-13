OLD Mission Capital LLC Buys 21,926 Shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA)

OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,934 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,926 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF were worth $8,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KBA. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF by 341.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 42,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF by 198.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 2,929 shares during the period. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $434,000.

Shares of KBA traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $46.53. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,905. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.01. KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF has a 1-year low of $40.36 and a 1-year high of $53.32.

