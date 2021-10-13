OLD Mission Capital LLC Buys New Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 68,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $15,711,000. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of OLD Mission Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 56.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,401,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,507,462,000 after buying an additional 7,391,200 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.4% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 19,726,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,524,553,000 after buying an additional 1,522,500 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,561,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $786,804,000 after buying an additional 124,201 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10,740.2% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,060,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,101,000 after buying an additional 3,031,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,430,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $557,481,000 after buying an additional 112,154 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $221.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 845,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,274,135. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $151.39 and a twelve month high of $234.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $221.89 and a 200 day moving average of $223.12.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

