OLD Mission Capital LLC Decreases Stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

OLD Mission Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 191,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 112,763 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF worth $5,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 273,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,385,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter.

Get Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF alerts:

Shares of RODM stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,159. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a 1-year low of $24.88 and a 1-year high of $31.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.99.

Direct Markets Holdings Corp., formerly Rodman & Renshaw Capital Group, Inc, is a holding company. Through its subsidiaries, it is engaged in the investment banking business. The Company’s principal operating subsidiary is Rodman & Renshaw, LLC (R&R). It is an investment bank, which provides corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions.

See Also: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RODM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM).

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.