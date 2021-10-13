OLD Mission Capital LLC Has $7.06 Million Stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 16,263 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $7,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 53.3% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 442.6% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $114.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 492,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,319,760. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $112.78 and a 12 month high of $121.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $116.56 and a 200 day moving average of $115.58.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

