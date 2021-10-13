OLD Mission Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 117,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,461,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VEU. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after buying an additional 6,726 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $601,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 7,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter.

VEU traded up $0.49 on Wednesday, hitting $61.50. The company had a trading volume of 127,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,469,346. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.92. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $49.09 and a 1-year high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

