OLD Mission Capital LLC Sells 80,054 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE)

OLD Mission Capital LLC lessened its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) by 21.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 292,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,054 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF were worth $13,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Haverford Trust Co. lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 58.3% during the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 23,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 8,785 shares during the period. Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 31,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 734,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,829,000 after acquiring an additional 5,690 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the first quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000.

Shares of ESGE traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.97. The stock had a trading volume of 32,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,926,683. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.40. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 52 week low of $36.04 and a 52 week high of $47.37.

