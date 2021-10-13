Olin (NYSE:OLN) PT Raised to $59.00 at KeyCorp

Olin (NYSE:OLN) had its price target raised by research analysts at KeyCorp from $57.00 to $59.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target points to a potential upside of 17.39% from the company’s current price. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Olin’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.11 EPS.

OLN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group raised shares of Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Olin from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Olin from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Olin in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.80.

Olin stock opened at $50.26 on Monday. Olin has a 52-week low of $15.50 and a 52-week high of $52.01. The company has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.86.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.77. Olin had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 28.77%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.76) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Olin will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Scott D. Ferguson sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $148,350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO James A. Varilek sold 34,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total value of $1,778,768.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Olin by 1.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,819 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Olin by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,009 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Olin by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,550 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in Olin by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,906 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Olin during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. 84.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

