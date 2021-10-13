Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT)’s share price traded down 5.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $24.21 and last traded at $24.21. 1,121 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 74,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.60.

OPRT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Oportun Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities increased their target price on Oportun Financial from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Oportun Financial in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Oportun Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.80.

Get Oportun Financial alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $679.02 million, a P/E ratio of 62.44 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.94.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $138.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.29 million. Oportun Financial had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 8.64%. On average, research analysts predict that Oportun Financial Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Patrick Kirscht sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jonathan Aaron Coblentz sold 8,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $213,231.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,619,479.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,605 shares of company stock valued at $829,185 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPRT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Oportun Financial by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,366,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,011,000 after acquiring an additional 395,914 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Oportun Financial by 8.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oportun Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Oportun Financial by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Oportun Financial by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 319,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,614,000 after purchasing an additional 34,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.19% of the company’s stock.

About Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT)

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

See Also: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Oportun Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oportun Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.