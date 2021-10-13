Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT)’s share price traded down 5.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $24.21 and last traded at $24.21. 1,121 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 74,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.60.
OPRT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Oportun Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities increased their target price on Oportun Financial from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Oportun Financial in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Oportun Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.80.
The stock has a market capitalization of $679.02 million, a P/E ratio of 62.44 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.94.
In other news, insider Patrick Kirscht sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jonathan Aaron Coblentz sold 8,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $213,231.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,619,479.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,605 shares of company stock valued at $829,185 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPRT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Oportun Financial by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,366,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,011,000 after acquiring an additional 395,914 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Oportun Financial by 8.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oportun Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Oportun Financial by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Oportun Financial by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 319,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,614,000 after purchasing an additional 34,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.19% of the company’s stock.
About Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT)
Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.
See Also: The limitations of an equal weight rating
Receive News & Ratings for Oportun Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oportun Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.