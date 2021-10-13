OptiBiotix Health (LON:OPTI) Shares Up 0.9%

OptiBiotix Health Plc (LON:OPTI)’s stock price shot up 0.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 47 ($0.61) and last traded at GBX 47 ($0.61). 77,745 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 315,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 46.58 ($0.61).

The firm has a market capitalization of £41.33 million and a P/E ratio of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 51.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 50.02.

In related news, insider René Kamminga purchased 8,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 55 ($0.72) per share, with a total value of £4,503.40 ($5,883.72). Also, insider Stephen Hammond purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 54 ($0.71) per share, for a total transaction of £13,500 ($17,637.84).

Optibiotix Health Plc, a life sciences company, engages in the research and development of microbiome modulators primarily in the United Kingdom. The company identifies and develops microbial strains, compounds, and formulations for use in food ingredients, supplements, and active compounds that impacts human physiology deriving potential health benefits.

