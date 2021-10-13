Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Hits New 1-Year High at $96.98

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $96.98 and last traded at $96.95, with a volume of 154648 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $95.57.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.44.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The firm has a market cap of $264.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.67 and its 200-day moving average is $83.50.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total transaction of $3,075,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,303,105.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total transaction of $15,851,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 502,376 shares of company stock worth $45,247,196 in the last three months. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at $364,127,000. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 375.9% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,436,858 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $345,365,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504,629 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at $271,849,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 17,204.4% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,745,320 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $22,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Oracle by 39,163.6% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,562,690 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $121,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,710 shares in the last quarter. 44.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

