Orbitcoin (ORB) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $41.00

Orbitcoin (CURRENCY:ORB) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 13th. Orbitcoin has a total market capitalization of $812,623.94 and approximately $41.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Orbitcoin has traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Orbitcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000457 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Orbitcoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55,244.16 or 1.00103387 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.73 or 0.00059313 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $176.75 or 0.00320283 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $305.01 or 0.00552682 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $122.58 or 0.00222114 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004512 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00009454 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002546 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004180 BTC.

Orbitcoin Profile

ORB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here . Orbitcoin’s official website is orbitcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin that is a clone but with the added mission of trying to encourage scientific research. OrbitCoin is a PoW/PoS hybrid without the PoS reward to reduce inflation but maintain the resistance to 51% attacks. There are transaction messages with a 30 second block time, a block reward that halves from 0.25 to a minimal 0.00000001. There are four transaction confirmations needed and 200 for newly mined blocks. block hashing is BLAKE2sPoW hashing is NeoScryptPoS hashing is SHA-256d “

Orbitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orbitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Orbitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orbitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.