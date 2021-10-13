Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINY) Hits New 1-Year High at $21.30

Shares of Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.30 and last traded at $21.30, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.30.

The stock has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.04.

Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Orion Oyj had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 18.71%. The company had revenue of $307.10 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Orion Oyj will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Orion Oyj develops, manufactures, and markets human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) in Finland, Scandinavia, other European countries, North America, and internationally. It provides prescription drugs and self-care products, including Nubeqa for the treatment of prostate cancer; dexdor and Precedex for intensive care sedative; Stalevo and Comtess/Comtan for Parkinson's disease; Simdax for acute decompensated heart failure; and Fareston for breast cancer, as well as Salmeterol/fluticasone Easyhaler, Budesonide/formoterol Easyhaler, Formoterol Easyhaler, Budesonide Easyhaler, Beclomet Easyhaler, and Buventol Easyhaler for the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

