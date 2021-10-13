Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) Short Interest Down 78.1% in September

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a decline of 78.1% from the September 15th total of 35,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 142,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ORKLY shares. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Orkla ASA from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from 77.00 to 82.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Orkla ASA in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Orkla ASA in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.00.

Shares of ORKLY stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.18. The company had a trading volume of 58,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,730. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.02 and its 200 day moving average is $9.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Orkla ASA has a fifty-two week low of $8.72 and a fifty-two week high of $10.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.27.

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter. Orkla ASA had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 14.21%.

About Orkla ASA

Orkla ASA engages in the distribution of branded consumer goods to the grocery, out of home, specialized retail, pharmacy, and bakery sectors. It operates its business through the following segments: Orkla Foods, Orkla Confectionery and Snacks, Orkla Care, Orkla Food Ingredients, Headquarters, Branded Consumer Goods including Headquarter, Hydro Power, and Financial Investments.

