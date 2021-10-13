Orla Mining’s (OLA) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at CIBC

Orla Mining (TSE:OLA)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by CIBC in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$7.00 target price on the stock. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 57.30% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, TD Securities cut their price objective on Orla Mining from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of TSE:OLA traded up C$0.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$4.45. 131,021 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 373,576. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.11. Orla Mining has a 1-year low of C$3.71 and a 1-year high of C$7.30. The firm has a market cap of C$1.10 billion and a P/E ratio of -30.69.

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 163,129 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,800 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

