Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) Price Target Cut to $5.00

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) had its price objective dropped by Truist Securities from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 143.90% from the stock’s previous close.

OSMT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist cut their price objective on Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.00.

OSMT stock opened at $2.05 on Monday. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.83 and a 1-year high of $6.38. The stock has a market cap of $128.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 2.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.26 and its 200 day moving average is $3.18.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $11.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.50 million. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 43.86% and a negative net margin of 71.48%. Equities analysts anticipate that Osmotica Pharmaceuticals will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 56,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 6,455 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 147.4% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 6,515 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 973,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,929,000 after purchasing an additional 6,595 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Forefront Analytics LLC raised its holdings in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 30,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 12,027 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.71% of the company’s stock.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of products for neurology and women’s health. Its products include Upneeq, M-72, Arbaclofen ER, OS870, Divigel, OB Complete, Methylphenidate ER, Venlafaxine ER tablets (VERT), Hydromorphone ER, Sodium Benzoate/Sodium Phenylacetate, Oxybutynin ER, Prescription Prenatal Vitamins, Chlorzoxazone (Lorzone AG), Tramadol ER (ConZip AG), Nitrofurantoin and Osmodex ANDAs.

